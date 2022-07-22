Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

