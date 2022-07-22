Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV opened at $400.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

