Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

