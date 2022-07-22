CMS Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. 1,673,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,532. CMS Energy has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 606.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

