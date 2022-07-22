Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $8.10 on Monday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

