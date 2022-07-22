Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.06) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.81) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.28) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.12) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.08) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.07) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.9 %

CBK opened at €6.65 ($6.72) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.21 and a 200-day moving average of €7.22. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.01 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($9.61).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

