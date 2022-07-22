Comparing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 99.84 -$9.95 million ($0.84) -1.32 Pro-Dex $38.03 million 1.51 $4.45 million $0.87 18.22

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 136.49%. Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.27%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51% Pro-Dex 8.50% 15.41% 7.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

