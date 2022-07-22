Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.

CFF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Conifex Timber Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.97.

Conifex Timber Dividend Announcement

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$71.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

