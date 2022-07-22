ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0 %

COP stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

