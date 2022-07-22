Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Cooper-Standard Price Performance
NYSE CPS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 235,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,868. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $28.06.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. The company had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper-Standard (CPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.