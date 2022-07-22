Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

NYSE CPS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 235,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,868. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. The company had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cooper-Standard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

See Also

