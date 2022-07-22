Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $744,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Separately, Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.0% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,391,000 after purchasing an additional 98,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Valaris Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VAL stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter.

Valaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

