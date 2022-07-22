Credit Suisse Group Cuts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $55.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.28 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

