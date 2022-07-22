CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CFO Benjamin R. Clouse Buys 7,500 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $97,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,551. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 4,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,203. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $651.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.20.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

