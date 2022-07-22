CryptoBlades (SKILL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 20% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00008406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1.59 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032371 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,126 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
