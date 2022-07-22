CSFB Lowers ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CSFB from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.39.

Shares of ACO.X stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$45.07. 96,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.62. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

