CSFB Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price dropped by analysts at CSFB from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.11.

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,821. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.52.

About Enbridge

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

