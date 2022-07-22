Curate (XCUR) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Curate (XCUR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $632,495.87 and $329,662.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,773.26 or 0.99992790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,474,011 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

