Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.