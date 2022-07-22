Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $153.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.27.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $142.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lear by 2.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

