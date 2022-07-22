Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Target Price to €30.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($36.36) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
NORMA Group Stock Performance
NOEJF stock remained flat at $26.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
About NORMA Group
