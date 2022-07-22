Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Target Price to €30.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($36.36) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

NOEJF stock remained flat at $26.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

