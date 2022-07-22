DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Tops $165.55 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. DigiByte has a market cap of $165.55 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,510,895,636 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
