Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

