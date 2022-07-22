Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,953,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 215,885 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $27.94 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.