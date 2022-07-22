DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

DMC Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 98,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $380.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 46,597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth $450,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 64.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 36.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

