DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
DMC Global Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 98,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $380.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $47.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of DMC Global
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 46,597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth $450,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 64.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 36.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About DMC Global
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
