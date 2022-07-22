Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

DBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.45. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.82. The stock has a market cap of C$561.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.94.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$725.10 million. Analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,410,930.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

