Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.08. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 13,575 shares changing hands.

Dynacor Gold Mines Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Increases Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

