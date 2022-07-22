Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Lowered to $25.00 at National Bankshares

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Down 3.0 %

ERF opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,908,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $6,083,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.