Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.11.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.82.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $583,864,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after buying an additional 810,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.