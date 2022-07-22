Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Equifax Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Equifax

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

