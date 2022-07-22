Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.41.

ERO stock opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.16.

In related news, Director John H. Wright acquired 6,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

