Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter.
Ero Copper Stock Up 1.0 %
ERO stock opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John H. Wright acquired 6,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
