Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.41.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.16. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

