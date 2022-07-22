Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.46. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fathom will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,166,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 57.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

