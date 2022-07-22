FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,319 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after buying an additional 232,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,089,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,267,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,860,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading

