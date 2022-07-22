FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.88. 27,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

