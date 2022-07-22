FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $298.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

