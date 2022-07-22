Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $348,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $223.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.17. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

