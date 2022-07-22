Financial Contrast: National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

National Express Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Astra Space has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Express Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -1.27

This table compares National Express Group and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National Express Group and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Express Group N/A N/A N/A Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Express Group and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Express Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Astra Space has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.75%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than National Express Group.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 27,000 vehicles. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

