Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Financial Institutions Stock Performance
FISI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
