Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,031 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

