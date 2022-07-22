Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,823,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.