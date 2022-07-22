Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.