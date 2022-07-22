Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 354,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $183.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

