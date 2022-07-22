Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,799 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE T opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.