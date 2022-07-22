First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.41.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.28.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3725331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

