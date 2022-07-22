Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

