Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,114 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $162.04.

