Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

