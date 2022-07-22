Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.29% of The Ensign Group worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.