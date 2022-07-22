Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

