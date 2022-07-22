GameCredits Price Tops $0.0180 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $5,697.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00247006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000880 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

